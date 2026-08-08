Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Newburgh, Kiryas Joel and Woodbury, New York

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Orange County, New York, including Newburgh, Kiryas Joel and Woodbury, until 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns that the storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, posing a risk of downed tree limbs, power outages and damage to vehicles and property.

The warning area includes approximately 210,145 people, along with 43 schools and three hospitals. Other communities in the warned area include Goshen, Chester, Washingtonville, Maybrook, Harriman and Scotchtown.

Residents should move indoors and remain alert for additional warnings as the severe storms move through the region.