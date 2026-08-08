Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Palm Coast, Marineland and Summer Haven; Tornado Possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Palm Coast, Marineland and Summer Haven, Florida, until 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns that the storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, with a tornado also possible within the warned area.

Approximately 61,854 people are within the warning zone, which stretches along Florida’s Atlantic coast and includes portions of the Palm Coast area.

Residents should move indoors immediately and stay away from windows. Because a tornado is possible, people should be prepared to move to an interior room on the lowest floor if conditions worsen or a Tornado Warning is issued.