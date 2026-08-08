Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Plattsburgh, New York and Parts of Vermont

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Plattsburgh, New York, and Milton and South Hero, Vermont, until 5:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, posing a risk of downed trees, power outages, property damage and hazardous travel.

The warning area includes Grand Isle and surrounding communities near Lake Champlain, with approximately 47,914 people, nine schools and one hospital potentially exposed.

Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and monitor official weather alerts until the warning expires.