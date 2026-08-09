A portion of Highway 99 in Selma, California, was closed Saturday morning after a fuel tanker semi-truck exploded and caught fire following a collision with a box truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video: Fuel Tanker Carrying 8,600 Gallons Explodes on Highway 99 in Selma, California https://t.co/DzDrst0a33 pic.twitter.com/8iQ4cYpInG — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 8, 2026

CHP said the crash occurred during an unsafe lane change and initially resulted in minor injuries. The tanker was carrying approximately 8,600 gallons of fuel when it erupted in flames.

Video from the scene shows a massive fire and thick smoke rising from the highway as emergency crews responded and traffic was shut down around the crash site.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are safe, according to authorities. The highway closure remained in place as crews worked to extinguish the fire, secure the scene and address the fuel tanker.