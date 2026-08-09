A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage in Springfield, Massachusetts, with a building collapse and reports that people may be trapped inside.

Video: Severe Thunderstorm Causes Major Damage in Springfield, Massachusetts; Building Collapses https://t.co/oQZqpO1OUq pic.twitter.com/7HGPc7HEb5 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 8, 2026

Numerous trees and power lines were also brought down across the area as the powerful storm moved through Springfield.

Multiple emergency crews and firefighters are responding to damage reports across the city, including the collapsed building. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people trapped or whether there are injuries.

Emergency operations remain underway, and further details are expected as crews assess the extent of the storm damage.