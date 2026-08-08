Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Ocala, Belleview and Lynne, Florida

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Ocala, Belleview and Lynne, Florida, until 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, with the potential for downed tree limbs, scattered power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

The warning area includes approximately 181,633 people, along with 34 schools and three hospitals. Other communities in the warned area include Santos, Candler, Summerfield, Dallas, Weirsdale and East Lake Weir.

Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and monitor official weather alerts until the warning expires.