Verizon Outage Hits Thousands Across U.S. as Customers Report Phone Call Problems

Thousands of Verizon customers across the United States experienced an outage Saturday, with many users reporting they were unable to make or receive phone calls.

Reports began climbing around 12:43 p.m. PT and surged to nearly 13,000 on Downdetector by 1:45 p.m. PT. Verizon acknowledged an issue affecting voice services for wireless customers in parts of the U.S., saying engineers were working to identify and resolve the problem.

By 3:20 p.m. PT, Verizon said its systems were actively recovering. The company later advised customers still experiencing problems to restart their devices, while engineers continued working toward a full restoration.

Downdetector data indicated that about 91% of reported problems involved mobile phone service. Significant reports were recorded in several major cities, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Verizon has not yet provided details on what caused the outage or confirmed when service will be fully restored nationwide.