Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Southern New England With Winds Up to 70 MPH

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of western and southern New England, with the greatest risk of severe weather expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns that storms could produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. The highest risk covers parts of western Massachusetts and northern and central Connecticut.

Thunderstorms could spread into eastern portions of the region between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., including areas closer to Boston, although forecasters expect the storms to gradually weaken as they move east.

Residents should remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and be prepared to seek shelter if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued.