Two Storm Clusters Could Collide Over Downtown Jacksonville, Bringing Heavy Rain and 40 MPH Winds

Two clusters of thunderstorms could converge over downtown Jacksonville, Florida, bringing potentially hazardous weather to the city, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

Forecasters warn that the storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 40 mph as they move toward the downtown area.

The intense rainfall could also trigger localized minor flooding, particularly in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Residents across Jacksonville are advised to remain indoors during the strongest storms and avoid driving through flooded roads.