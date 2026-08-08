Five Dead From Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Louisiana as Health Officials Warn of Rise in Severe Cases

Five people have died from Vibrio vulnificus, commonly referred to as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” in Louisiana, where nine cases have been confirmed so far in 2026, according to state health officials.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the rate and severity of infections this year are higher than the state’s historical average. Over the previous 10 years, Louisiana averaged about seven cases and one death annually. However, the number of infections remains below the 17 cases reported at the same point in 2025.

Vibrio vulnificus occurs naturally in warm coastal and brackish waters, with infections typically peaking between May and October. People can become infected when an open wound is exposed to contaminated water or after consuming raw or undercooked seafood.

Health officials say the infection can become life-threatening and warn that approximately one in five people infected can die. Louisiana’s confirmed 2026 cases involved people with underlying health conditions whose wounds were exposed to seawater.

Officials are urging people with open wounds to avoid salt or brackish water or completely cover wounds with waterproof bandages. Seafood should be thoroughly cooked, and anyone who develops rapidly worsening redness, swelling, pain, fever, or other concerning symptoms after water exposure should seek medical attention promptly.