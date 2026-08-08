Strong Thunderstorm Threatens Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia With 40 MPH Winds

A strong thunderstorm is impacting parts of northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia, with the weather alert in effect until 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The storm is affecting Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau and Western Duval counties in Florida, as well as Coastal Camden County in Georgia. Communities including Fernandina Beach, Yulee and Amelia City are among the areas potentially affected.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts around 40 mph, while heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding. Gusty winds may also knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured outdoor objects.

Residents are advised to seek shelter indoors as the storm approaches and avoid driving through flooded roadways.