Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch includes the potential for scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and frequent lightning as strong thunderstorms develop across the Northeast.

The affected area includes parts of the New York City metropolitan region, as well as areas around Albany, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Bridgeport, Hartford, Springfield and Pittsfield.

Nearly 9.6 million people are within the watch area. Residents should monitor local warnings and be prepared to move indoors quickly if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued.