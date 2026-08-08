Strong Thunderstorm Threatens Jacksonville Area With 40 MPH Winds and Heavy Rain

A strong thunderstorm moving across the Jacksonville, Florida area is threatening parts of St. Johns, Clay and Duval counties through 2:00 p.m. EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm was located over Mandarin and moving northeast at approximately 15 mph. It is capable of producing wind gusts around 40 mph and torrential rainfall.

Affected communities include Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Craig Field and San Pablo.

Officials warn that strong winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, while heavy rainfall could produce localized minor flooding. Residents are advised to seek shelter indoors and never drive through flooded roadways.