Bristol Airport Closes After Runway Emergency, Flights Cancelled and Diverted

Bristol Airport has temporarily closed after an emergency involving its runway, leading to the cancellation of all departing and arriving flights and causing major disruption for travelers.

According to aviation monitoring service Airport Webcams, the airport was closed due to emergency runway repairs. Incoming flights were diverted to London Gatwick, Birmingham, and Cardiff airports while the runway remained unavailable.

The closure has thrown weekend travel plans into chaos, with passengers advised to check directly with their airline for the latest updates on flight schedules. Airport officials have not yet announced when normal operations are expected to resume, and further updates are anticipated as repair work continues.