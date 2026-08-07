Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for New City, Spring Valley, and Ossining, New York

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for New City, Spring Valley, and Ossining, New York, and remains in effect until 5:45 p.m. EDT.

The National Weather Service warns that the storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, creating the potential for downed trees, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions.

The warning covers a densely populated area with approximately 494,296 residents, 127 schools, and 7 hospitals. Residents are urged to seek shelter indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor official weather alerts until the warning expires.