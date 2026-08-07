Tornado Warning Continues for Oelwein, Iowa as Tornado Confirmed

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. CDT for Oelwein, Iowa, after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado has been observed in the area.

The storm is also capable of producing half dollar-sized hail, posing a serious threat to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

The warning area includes approximately 7,043 residents, seven schools, and one hospital. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay tuned to official weather alerts until the warning expires.