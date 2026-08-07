Firefighting Helicopter Crashes While Battling Utah Wildfire; Two Aboard

An S-64 firefighting helicopter crashed while assisting crews battling a major wildfire in Utah on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The helicopter, operated by Helicopter Transport Services and registered as N793HT, went down while conducting firefighting operations near the Widemouth 2 Fire in Fishlake National Forest. Authorities said two people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The FAA confirmed the crash but has not yet released information on the condition of the two occupants. An investigation into the cause of the incident is expected.

The Widemouth 2 Fire, burning near the southern end of the incident area, is the second-largest wildfire in Utah during the 2026 fire season, behind the Babylon Fire. Emergency officials continue to battle the blaze as additional details about the helicopter crash are awaited.