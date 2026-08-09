Jetstar A320 and Qatar Airways Boeing 777 in Near-Collision at Sydney Airport

A Jetstar Airbus A320 preparing to depart Sydney Airport for the Gold Coast was involved in a close-call with a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Jetstar pilots were forced to brake firmly after the Qatar Airways aircraft came into close proximity. A Jetstar crew member was injured during the sudden braking and received medical attention at the scene.

The Qatar Airways Boeing 777 was not carrying passengers and was being towed by an aircraft tug at the time of the incident.

Jetstar said its aircraft had been following air traffic control instructions when the pilots were required to take sudden action to avoid the other aircraft.

The airline has launched an investigation into the incident to determine how the two aircraft came into such close proximity at Sydney Airport.