Video: Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Jazan; Fire Extinguished With No Injuries

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting a Saudi Aramco refinery facility in Jazan, saying the strike achieved a direct hit.

فيديو: الحوثيون يعلنون استهداف مصفاة أرامكو في جازان والسعودية تؤكد إخماد حريق دون إصابات https://t.co/PZCKyZyXKz pic.twitter.com/yKNsLf3CH0 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 9, 2026

The group said the operation was carried out in response to what it described as Saudi drone incursions into Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said Aramco’s industrial security firefighting teams successfully contained and extinguished a fire that broke out early Sunday at a facility associated with the Jazan refinery. The ministry confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Saudi authorities said relevant agencies are continuing procedures related to the incident. The Saudi statement did not confirm that the fire was caused by the drone attack claimed by the Houthis.