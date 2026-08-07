Declassified UFO Files Reveal Investigation Into Alleged ‘Dead Spaceman’ Found Inside Metal Sphere

Newly declassified UFO files have revealed details of a U.S. investigation into claims that a “dead spaceman” was discovered inside a mysterious metal sphere, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The documents reference historical reports describing an alleged object that crashed in El Salvador in the 1960s, where witnesses claimed a four-meter metallic sphere was found along with what was described as a deceased humanoid occupant.

The newly released files show that U.S. officials documented and reviewed the claims. However, the documents do not confirm that the incident actually occurred or that the allegations were verified. No physical evidence supporting the claims has been publicly presented, and the case remains one of numerous historical UFO reports examined by government agencies.

The declassified records have renewed public interest in historical UFO investigations, though the extraordinary claims remain unproven.