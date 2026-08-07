X to Replace Creator Monetization With New ‘Original Content Rewards Program’

X has announced that it will shut down its current Creator Monetization program and replace it with a new “Original Content Rewards Program.”

According to the announcement, all creators will be required to reapply for the new program, with applications opening on September 8. The existing monetization system will be phased out as X transitions to the new model.

The company has not yet released full details on the eligibility requirements, payout structure, or how the new rewards program will differ from the current monetization system. More information is expected ahead of the September launch.