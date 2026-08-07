Tornado Warning Continues for Independence, Winthrop, and Quasqueton, Iowa

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. CDT for Independence, Winthrop, and Quasqueton, Iowa, as the National Weather Service warns of a radar-indicated tornado moving through the area.

The storm is capable of producing golf ball-sized hail, along with destructive winds and dangerous tornado conditions that could cause significant damage to homes, vehicles, trees, and power lines.

The warning area includes approximately 12,318 residents, 10 schools, and 2 hospitals. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and continue monitoring official weather updates until the warning expires.