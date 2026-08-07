ChatGPT May Soon Let Users Create and Export Custom WhatsApp Stickers

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to create custom stickers in ChatGPT and export them directly to WhatsApp, making it easier to share AI-generated sticker packs in chats.

According to findings from an APK teardown of the latest ChatGPT Android app, the upcoming feature—internally labeled “ChatGPT Stickers”—includes options to create, download, and add stickers directly to WhatsApp. The app also contains references such as “Add to WhatsApp”, “Download stickers”, and notifications for failed exports.

The feature is expected to let users generate custom sticker packs using AI and send them straight to WhatsApp. Reports note that the minimum of three stickers per pack is a WhatsApp requirement, not an OpenAI limitation.

Because the feature was discovered through an APK teardown, OpenAI has not officially announced it, and there is no confirmed timeline for a public release.