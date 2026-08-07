Tornado Warning Issued for Readlyn, Iowa as Tornado Confirmed

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Readlyn, Iowa, effective until 4:15 p.m. CDT, after a tornado was observed in the area.

The warning also indicates the potential for pea-sized hail, with dangerous conditions capable of causing damage to homes, trees, and power lines.

Approximately 1,437 residents are within the warning area, along with two schools. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and remain alert for further weather updates.