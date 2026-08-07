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Firefighters are battling a large commercial fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts, where officials have escalated the incident to a 6th alarm, signaling the need for extensive mutual aid and additional firefighting resources.

Video: Massive Commercial Fire Prompts 6th Alarm Response in Wakefield, Massachusetts https://t.co/5Fh5BoQaPo pic.twitter.com/8te0bb6qeL — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 7, 2026

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from the commercial property as multiple fire crews work defensively to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Authorities have not yet reported any injuries or disclosed the cause of the fire. Emergency crews remain on scene, and additional updates are expected as firefighting operations continue.