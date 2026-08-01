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Moscow restaurant explosion caused by IED, kills suspected bomber and 2 others
MOSCOW, Russia — Russian officials say the explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).
Authorities said the blast killed the suspected bomber and two other people, while 21 others were injured.
Investigators have launched a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and whether anyone else was involved. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and security measures have been heightened as the investigation continues.