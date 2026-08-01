Small Craft Advisory, High Rip Current Risk continue along Alabama and northwest Florida coast

MOBILE, Ala. — The National Weather Service says a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the open Gulf waters and Mobile Bay from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters warn that hazardous boating conditions will create dangerous conditions for small vessels, with waves capable of capsizing boats and strong winds that may cause unsecured items to shift or be lost. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are urged to avoid navigating in the affected waters and monitor marine forecasts for changing conditions.

Meanwhile, a High Rip Current Risk remains in effect for the beaches of coastal Alabama and northwest Florida through Sunday night.

Officials warn of numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents and strongly advise everyone to stay out of the surf. Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm, float, avoid swimming directly against the current, swim parallel to the shoreline if possible, and wave and yell for help if unable to escape.