Illinois sets all-time tornado record as Texas tornado activity falls behind in 2026

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois has recorded more tornado reports in 2026 than in any previous year since records began, marking a historic season for the state, according to preliminary tornado data.

Meanwhile, several traditional “Tornado Alley” states, including Texas, are experiencing fewer tornado reports than usual, reflecting an unusual shift in severe weather patterns this year.

As of July 29, the United States had recorded approximately 1,283 preliminary tornado reports. Mississippi (87), Missouri (83), Arkansas (71), Kansas (62), Texas (58), and Illinois (89) are among the states with the highest tornado totals so far in 2026, with Illinois leading the nation.