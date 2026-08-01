LIMA, Peru — At least 13 people were killed after a small plane carrying tLIMA, Peru — Video from the crash site shows the aftermath after a small plane carrying tourists crashed in southern Peru, killing at least 13 people, according to local media.

Video: Crash site footage emerges after tourist plane disaster kills 13 in Peru https://t.co/WXNo3B0IUo pic.twitter.com/ybagJF6nkQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

The footage captures emergency responders working at the scene as recovery operations continue. Authorities have not yet released the identities or nationalities of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with aviation officials examining the circumstances that led to the deadly accident.