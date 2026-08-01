Flash flood threat increases Sunday night into Monday as heavy rain targets affected areas

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A slow-moving weather system is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday, raising the threat of flash flooding across parts of the region.

Forecasters warn that thunderstorms could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, creating conditions favorable for localized flash flooding, especially in urban areas, along roads, near small streams, and in other flood-prone locations.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted the area under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 4) for excessive rainfall, indicating scattered flash floods are possible.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates, avoid flooded roadways, and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the system moves through.