Flood Watch issued for Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Levy, Citrus, and Hernando counties in Florida from noon Saturday through 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall each day, with 4 to 8 inches of rain likely across the affected area and isolated higher amounts possible.

The excessive rainfall could lead to flooding of low-lying areas, rivers, creeks, and roadways. Residents are urged to remain alert for changing conditions and never drive through flooded roads.

Officials remind motorists: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”