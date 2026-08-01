Tornado Warning continues for Monrovia and Lake Hart, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Weather Service has continued a Tornado Warning for Monrovia and Lake Hart, Indiana, until 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The warning is based on radar-indicated rotation, indicating a tornado may develop or already be occurring. While hail is not expected, the storm remains capable of producing a tornado and dangerous weather conditions.

The warning area includes a population of approximately 11,116, with three schools located within the affected zone.

Residents are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows until the warning expires.