SPC issues Mesoscale Discussion for parts of New Mexico and Texas as severe storms develop

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1817 for portions of New Mexico and far West Texas, highlighting the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say sporadic damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1.25 inches in diameter will be possible with the strongest storms. However, the SPC notes that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently considered unlikely, with the probability of watch issuance estimated at 20%.

Residents across the affected areas are advised to monitor changing weather conditions as thunderstorms continue to develop.