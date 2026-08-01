Special Weather Statement issued for Palm Bay, Melbourne and West Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Palm Bay, Melbourne, and West Melbourne, Florida, until 3:15 p.m. EDT.

A strong thunderstorm moving through the area may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph. While hail is not expected, the storm could bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds capable of knocking down small tree limbs and blowing around unsecured outdoor objects.

Residents are urged to seek shelter in a sturdy building and monitor the latest weather updates until the storm passes.