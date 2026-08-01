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Tourist plane crash in southern Peru leaves at least 13 dead
LIMA, Peru — At least 13 people were killed after a small plane carrying tourists crashed in southern Peru, according to police.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, where recovery operations are underway. Authorities have not yet released details about the victims’ nationalities or the aircraft’s destination.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation as aviation authorities work to determine what led to the deadly accident.