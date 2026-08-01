Tourist plane crash in southern Peru leaves at least 13 dead

LIMA, Peru — At least 13 people were killed after a small plane carrying tourists crashed in southern Peru, according to police.

Video: Crash site footage emerges after tourist plane disaster kills 13 in Peru https://t.co/WXNo3B0IUo pic.twitter.com/ybagJF6nkQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, where recovery operations are underway. Authorities have not yet released details about the victims’ nationalities or the aircraft’s destination.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as aviation authorities work to determine what led to the deadly accident.