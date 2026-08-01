Small Craft Advisory issued for Galveston Bay and Texas coastal waters

GALVESTON, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4:00 p.m. CDT Saturday through 7:00 a.m. CDT Sunday for Galveston Bay and the coastal waters from High Island to Freeport, Texas.

Forecasters expect southwest winds of 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots, along with rough bay waters, creating hazardous conditions for small boats.

Officials warn that the expected wind and wave conditions could be dangerous for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid navigating in the affected waters until conditions improve.