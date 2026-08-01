SPC issues Day 3 Slight Risk for severe storms across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 3 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across eastern North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, and a small portion of northeastern South Dakota.

A broader Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) extends across additional parts of the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Northeast, and portions of the Mid-Atlantic, where isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible.

The strongest storms within the Slight Risk area may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. Residents in the affected regions are encouraged to monitor forecast updates as the severe weather threat approaches.