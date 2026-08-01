Atlantic hurricane season remains quiet as August begins, forecasters urge continued vigilance

MIAMI, Fla. — Atlantic tropical cyclone activity remains well below normal as the calendar turns to August, with Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) running about 75% below the seasonal average for this point in the hurricane season.

Forecasters say no tropical cyclones are expected to develop over the next week, offering a continued period of relatively quiet conditions across the Atlantic basin.

However, meteorologists caution that August typically marks the beginning of a significant increase in tropical activity, leading into the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season in September. Officials emphasize that the slow start should not lead residents in hurricane-prone areas to let their guard down, urging continued preparedness as conditions can change rapidly.