Seyed Mohammed Marandi warns Gulf residents of possible Iranian response if U.S. attacks

TEHRAN, Iran — Seyed Mohammed Marandi, an Iranian political analyst and commentator, issued another warning on social media, claiming that if U.S. President Donald Trump orders an attack on Iran tonight, Tehran’s response would begin immediately.

Marandi wrote that “Iran’s overwhelming response will begin immediately” and urged people to leave the Gulf countries, referring to them as “the criminal family dictatorships in the Persian Gulf.”

The comments reflect Marandi’s personal statement and do not constitute an official announcement by the Iranian government. No official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities regarding the claims.