Emergency: Amazon Air cargo plane declares 7700 emergency while approaching Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Amazon Air cargo flight operating as ATN3320 has declared an emergency by squawking 7700 while on approach to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

According to flight tracking data, the aircraft, a Boeing 767-300 freighter operated by Air Transport International (ATI), was flying from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) to Atlanta when the emergency code was transmitted.

The reason for the emergency has not yet been disclosed, and there has been no immediate information from the airline or aviation authorities. Emergency services are expected to respond as a precaution while the aircraft continues its approach.