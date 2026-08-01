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WestJet cancels nearly 200 flights after cabin crew issues strike notice
CALGARY, Alberta — WestJet has proactively canceled 193 flights after the airline’s cabin crew provided notice of a potential strike.
The airline said 92 flights were canceled on Saturday, with another 101 flights canceled for Sunday, as it works to minimize disruptions ahead of possible labor action.
Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flights before traveling, as additional schedule changes may occur depending on developments in the labor dispute.