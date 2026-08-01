HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the June killing of an 18-year-old in Hempstead, Nassau County, police announced.

Video: 3 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Hempstead, New York https://t.co/FipmYrmYLo pic.twitter.com/Yjyg4zKCOF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

Authorities said 21-year-old Denis Alexander Gonzalez Sorto and 20-year-old Isaac Lopez Alvarez were arrested Friday night. A third suspect has also been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Police allege the suspects were involved in the fatal incident that claimed the life of the teenager. Additional details about the circumstances of the killing and the charges against the suspects have not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.