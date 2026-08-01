Suspected Iran-linked cyberattacks target water systems in at least 7 U.S. states, officials say

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials told The New York Times that suspected Iran-linked cyberattacks have targeted water infrastructure systems in at least seven states.

According to officials, there is no indication that any drinking water supply has been altered or made unsafe as a result of the attacks. However, some affected utilities reportedly experienced operational disruptions and were forced to restore systems manually.

Federal authorities, including the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), continue investigating the incidents as part of a broader effort to protect critical U.S. infrastructure from ongoing cyber threats.