MOSCOW, Russia — At least three people were killed and several others were injured after an explosion ripped through a café in central Moscow on Saturday, according to initial reports.

Video: Explosion at central Moscow café kills at least 3, injures several others https://t.co/vcFDsEGXCe pic.twitter.com/dz3zz9c03X — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where firefighters and rescue crews launched search and rescue operations while authorities secured the area.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. The number of casualties may change as emergency crews continue their response.