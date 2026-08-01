News
Philadelphia man killed in Regent Street shooting; investigation underway
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A man in his mid-50s was shot and killed Saturday morning inside a home in Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Regent Street. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and investigators have not determined a motive. The Philadelphia Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS.