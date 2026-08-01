Philadelphia man killed in Regent Street shooting; investigation underway

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PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A man in his mid-50s was shot and killed Saturday morning inside a home in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Regent Street. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not determined a motive. The Philadelphia Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS.