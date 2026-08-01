Several injured after barrier collapses during Fredrikstad FK vs. Sandefjord match in Norway

FREDRIKSTAD, Norway — Several people were injured after a barrier collapsed during Saturday’s Norwegian Eliteserien match between Fredrikstad FK and Sandefjord Fotball.

The incident occurred shortly after Fredrikstad scored the opening goal, when celebrations in the home supporters’ section caused part of a fence to give way, sending fans tumbling.

Emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene and treated the injured. The extent of the injuries has not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities and club officials are investigating the cause of the collapse. Further updates are expected.