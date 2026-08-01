U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter lands in the Middle East amid heightened regional tensions

MIDDLE EAST — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a photo showing a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter preparing to land in the Middle East.

The CH-47 Chinook is a tandem-rotor heavy-lift helicopter designed to transport troops, equipment, and supplies across a wide range of operational environments. The aircraft plays a key role in military logistics, air assault missions, and humanitarian operations.

The image was released as regional tensions remain high and the United States continues military operations and force deployments across the Middle East.