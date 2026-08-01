Reports: Evacuation underway at U.S. air bases in Bahrain ahead of possible escalation

MANAMA, Bahrain — Reports circulating on Saturday indicate that evacuation measures are underway at U.S. air bases in Bahrain amid expectations of a possible escalation in the region and reported plans for additional military strikes.

The reported precautionary measures come as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise, with several U.S. embassies issuing security alerts urging Americans to prepare for potential travel disruptions and consider leaving the region.

There has been no official confirmation from the U.S. Department of Defense or U.S. officials regarding the reported evacuation or its scope. The situation remains fluid.