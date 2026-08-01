Houston drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured while walking and eating ice cream

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HOUSTON, Texas — Two men were injured in an apparent random drive-by shooting Friday night while walking and eating ice cream in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. on West Tidwell Road, when a vehicle carrying four people pulled alongside the victims. Police said at least one occupant opened fire before the vehicle fled the scene.

One victim was shot in the side of the stomach, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

HPD officers later detained one suspect, who is being questioned and has reportedly provided investigators with information about the vehicle and the other suspects involved.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.