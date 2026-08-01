Phoenix morning temperature nears record warm low as Southwest stays unusually hot

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The National Weather Service reported that Phoenix recorded a morning low of 94°F (34°C) on August 1, placing it 9 degrees above the normal low of 85°F and just 1 degree shy of the record warm low of 95°F, set in 2008.

Other desert cities also experienced unusually warm overnight temperatures:

Yuma, Arizona: 86°F , compared to a normal low of 84°F . The record warm low for the date is 90°F , set in 2015 .

, compared to a normal low of . The record warm low for the date is , set in . El Centro, California: 84°F, above the normal low of 80°F. The record warm low is 88°F, set in 1969.

The persistent overnight warmth is expected to contribute to continued dangerous heat conditions across parts of Arizona and southeastern California, limiting nighttime cooling and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.